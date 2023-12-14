ATLUS And Vanillaware have released new details on gameplay and characters of UNICORN OVERLORD, arriving in March. The company has revealed that a series of social activities which will allow us to strengthen the ties between the protagonists. Once the characters reach a certain Report level not only will new conversations be unlocked, but they will also receive a boost to their statistics in battle.

Among the social activities available we find:

Taverns – inside them it will be possible to have the protagonists share a meal, which will increase the level of relationship between them.

– inside them it will be possible to have the protagonists share a meal, which will increase the level of relationship between them. Gifts – everyone loves gifts, and if we choose the right object the Relationship level will increase significantly.

– everyone loves gifts, and if we choose the right object the Relationship level will increase significantly. Ritual of the Alliance – when Alain's Relationship with a character rises to the maximum, we will be able to give him a particular ring and thus implement the Ritual of the Alliance. Thanks to it, both characters will swear loyalty to each other forever. There are many protagonists from which we can choose.

But it didn't end here. The company has in fact revealed four characters who will be our allies during the adventure. These are:

Gilbert – Crown Prince of Drakenhold. After the disappearance of his father, killed fighting against the Zenoiran army, the boy is secretly building an army with the aim of restoring the kingdom.

– Crown Prince of Drakenhold. After the disappearance of his father, killed fighting against the Zenoiran army, the boy is secretly building an army with the aim of restoring the kingdom. Virginia – Alain's younger cousin, she is one of the few survivors of the royal family of Cornia who decides to take refuge in Drakenhold.

– Alain's younger cousin, she is one of the few survivors of the royal family of Cornia who decides to take refuge in Drakenhold. Berengaria – Former leader of the Tricorn Mercenaries. Feared by all for her skills in battle, Berengaria formed a band of mercenaries who quickly became an unstoppable force. One day, however, she decided to split up with the group and disappeared into thin air…

– Former leader of the Tricorn Mercenaries. Feared by all for her skills in battle, Berengaria formed a band of mercenaries who quickly became an unstoppable force. One day, however, she decided to split up with the group and disappeared into thin air… Aramis – Drakenhold mercenary hired by Zenoira's army. Although you wouldn't think so given his elegant manner, he is a true master with the sword.

We leave you now with a new gallery of images for UNICORN OVERLORDreminding you that the game will be available from March 8, 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Source: ATLUS via PLAION