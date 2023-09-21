Atlus and VanillaWare have released new details on Unicorn Overlordone of the most interesting games to emerge from the recent Nintendo Direct and which presents itself as a Strategic RPG capable of merging the characterizing elements of some titles of the two companies involved.

This alone represents a feature that makes us look at the launch of Unicorn Overlord with extreme curiosity, but the official information only confirms this sensation, recalling that the release date is set for March 8, 2024 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

There history of the game is centered on the continent of Fevrith, which is home to 5 nations: Cornia, Drakenhold, Elheim, Bastorias and Albion, inhabited by both humans and other races such as elves, angels and a mixed race called bestrals. After General Valmore of Cornia decides to rebel against his nation’s royal family, a war begins that tears the entire continent apart.

The protagonist of the story is called Alain and is the prince of Cornia, forced to abandon his land after the internal revolt. He becomes the commander of the army that will try to free the nations from the new absolutist grip, thanks to the legendary Unicorn Ring.