ATLUS And Vanillaware have released some news on the classes and characters that we will meet in the highly anticipated UNICORN OVERLORD. As previously mentioned, each character belongs to a specific class, which determines both the type of weapon used and your advantages in battle. We will therefore have to take into account the strengths and weaknesses of each class while choosing which ones to deploy in combat, given that some will be significantly more useful against specific units.

The classes revealed today are:

Get it out – physical attacker capable of decreasing enemy defenses.

Gladiator – physical attacker capable of healing himself and hitting an entire line of opponents.

Crossbowman – excellent both in attack and in rear support.

Cleric – very useful for healing allies and supporting them with his spells.

Wyvern Knight – air unit excellent for attacking ground units but weak against ranged attacks and magic.

Shaman – great for weakening opponents and limiting their capabilities in battle.

Elven fencer – Able to use magic-infused melee attacks and protect allies with barriers.

Werewolf – perfect for dealing the finishing blow to opponents, it becomes more powerful at night.

Feathered Bow – archer capable of supporting allies and lowering enemy defenses, but is weak to ranged attacks.

Knight on Griffin – air unit with high magical defense, but ineffective against archers.

Soccer player – Precise ranged attacker, perfect for eliminating flying units.

When we create a battle unit we will be able to set a Leader. Based on its class we will be able to exploit a Leader Effect different that will make it easier for us during clashes. Furthermore, it will be possible to improve the classes and level them up thanks to the system Promotion and special objects, in order to make them more and more powerful and thus resist the attack of any enemy.

The software house has revealed five new characters that we will meet during the adventure. These are:

Rosalinde – dark elf from Elheim, she is an ally of the protagonist. She managed to escape the attack on her capital and is gathering an army to reconquer it. Her twin sister is Eltolinde.

Eltolinde – Turenos of Elheim, forced to surrender after Zenoira's assault. She will be an ally of the protagonist.

Ithillion – Knight in Elheim's service, he was on a mission during Zenoira's assault. He commands a guerrilla force and is the protagonist's ally.

Alcina – Witch loyal to the Zenoiran army. She was once the court sorceress of Cornia, but now she has allied herself with Galerius and has become an enemy of the protagonist.

Baltro – Expert in black magic and curses, he is in the service of Galerius and therefore an enemy of the protagonist. No one has ever seen his face, which is always covered by a hood.

We leave you now with a new gallery of images reminding you that UNICORN OVERLORD will be available starting March 8 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Source: ATLUS, Vanillaware