ATLUS And Vanillaware have released a new trailer dedicated to the fights in UNICORN OVERLORDthe next one coming 8th of March. You will see the video, which you will find at the end of the article Josef guide us on the battlefield by giving us advice on how to face and win every battle.

Before leaving you with the trailer I remind you that the game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Good vision!

UNICORN OVERLORD – Josef's Guide to Combat

Source: ATLUS