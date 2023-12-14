Development studio Vanillaware and publisher ATLUS have provided some new information on the tactical role-playing game Unicorn Overlordspeaking in particular about social activities and gods main characters: Gilbert, Virginia, Berengaria and Aramis.
Gilbert he is the crown prince of Drakenhold. Putting himself in the shoes of his father the king, who was killed fighting against the Zenoiran army, Gilbert is secretly building an army with the aim of restoring the kingdom.
Virginia she is a survivor of the royal family of Cornia. She is Queen Ilenia's granddaughter and Alain's eldest cousin. When Cornia fell, she took refuge in the Drakenhold.
Berengaria he is the former leader of the Tricorn Mercenaries. Highly feared as a warrior, Berengaria created her band of mercenaries and made it grow and become more and more powerful, until the day she decided to disband it and disappear, without giving reasons.
Aramis he is a Drakenhold mercenary hired by Zenoira's army. Although his speech and manner are more elegant than you might expect, he is also a master swordsman. From the creators of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Odin Sphere and Dragon's Crown, Unicorn Overlord stands out for its ability to combine exploration and an innovative combat system in the iconic Vanillaware style. Traverse the vibrant world, develop a large army with over 60 uniquely designed characters, and grow your fame across the five nations in this unique epic fantasy experience!
Social activities and new images
As for social activities, the player will be able to strengthen relationships between characters by fighting, having lunch together and carrying out other activities. Increased knowledge will unlock special dialogues and increase some characteristics when characters on good terms fight together. Let's read how the developers explained the system:
Relationships
The level of affinity between characters is indicated by the Relationship statistic. When characters spend enough time together, their Relationship level will increase. Some character pairings can also trigger special Relationship Conversations.
Report Bonus
Ratio is mainly increased by having characters in the same unit during battles. When you form a unit with characters with a high Mutual Ratio level, you get a Ratio bonus.
Taverns
Relationship can also be built by sharing a meal in taverns in large walled cities. If you wanted to cultivate the friendship of some characters, why not invite them for a tasty meal? The number of participants and the amount of Report obtained varies based on the meal courses.
Gifts
Characters assigned to garrison a town can receive gifts. People like to receive items, and gifts will increase the guard character's Relationship with Alain, especially if the gift matches the recipient's tastes.
Ritual of the Alliance
The unicorn ring Alain possesses has a counterpart in the maiden's ring. Raise Alain's Relationship level to the maximum with a character and you will be able to choose him to give him the maiden's ring and implement the Alliance Ritual, during which both will swear loyalty to the other forever. The number of potential companions is very large, but only one will be chosen…
We also see a rich one image gallery and artwork from the game:
Before leaving you, we remind you that Unicorn Overlord will be available starting from March 8, 2024 on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. For more information, read our special.
