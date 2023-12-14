Development studio Vanillaware and publisher ATLUS have provided some new information on the tactical role-playing game Unicorn Overlordspeaking in particular about social activities and gods main characters: Gilbert, Virginia, Berengaria and Aramis.

Gilbert he is the crown prince of Drakenhold. Putting himself in the shoes of his father the king, who was killed fighting against the Zenoiran army, Gilbert is secretly building an army with the aim of restoring the kingdom.

Virginia she is a survivor of the royal family of Cornia. She is Queen Ilenia's granddaughter and Alain's eldest cousin. When Cornia fell, she took refuge in the Drakenhold.

Berengaria he is the former leader of the Tricorn Mercenaries. Highly feared as a warrior, Berengaria created her band of mercenaries and made it grow and become more and more powerful, until the day she decided to disband it and disappear, without giving reasons.

Aramis he is a Drakenhold mercenary hired by Zenoira's army. Although his speech and manner are more elegant than you might expect, he is also a master swordsman. From the creators of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Odin Sphere and Dragon's Crown, Unicorn Overlord stands out for its ability to combine exploration and an innovative combat system in the iconic Vanillaware style. Traverse the vibrant world, develop a large army with over 60 uniquely designed characters, and grow your fame across the five nations in this unique epic fantasy experience!