Unicorn Overlord has received votes stellar on the part of international press, which seems to have welcomed the new Vanillaware title with great enthusiasm. Here are the ratings received so far:
- Multiplayer.it – 9
- CGMagazine – 9
- Push Square – 9
- IGN – 9
- TheGamer – 9
- Nintendo Life – 9
- Inverse – 9
- Screen Rant – 9
- Noisy Pixels – 8.5
- VG247 – 8
Announced last September, Unicorn Overlord offers a tactical RPG experience of great depth, characterized by a complex and multifaceted gameplay, as well as by the traditional artistic sector typical of Vanillaware productions.
Our review
In our review of Unicorn Overlord we underlined the great qualities of this title, which it manages to be refined and satisfying but also full-bodied and beautiful to see and listen to, despite some small shortcomings.
In short, if you are a fan of Vanillaware games, there are few excuses to avoid the immediate purchase.
#Unicorn #Overlord #received #stellar #ratings #international #press
Leave a Reply