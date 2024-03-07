Unicorn Overlord has received votes stellar on the part of international press, which seems to have welcomed the new Vanillaware title with great enthusiasm. Here are the ratings received so far:

Multiplayer.it – ​​9

CGMagazine – 9

Push Square – 9

IGN – 9

TheGamer – 9

Nintendo Life – 9

Inverse – 9

Screen Rant – 9

Noisy Pixels – 8.5

VG247 – 8

Announced last September, Unicorn Overlord offers a tactical RPG experience of great depth, characterized by a complex and multifaceted gameplay, as well as by the traditional artistic sector typical of Vanillaware productions.