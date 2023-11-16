













sega revealed new details that you should know about Unicorn Overlord so that you understand something that is beyond its most basic concept. In this case we are going to talk to you about some of its characters as well as the world where this story takes place.

The first character we will talk to you about is Travisthe protagonist’s ally who is a spy working for the Cornia Liberation Army. He worked clandestinely for years and joins the troops under Alain’s command.

clive He is another member of the knights of the kingdom of Cornia and uses his talents to establish the Liberation Army as Josef’s right-hand man. Then, Chloe She is the daughter of a friend of Josef. When she joins the army, she becomes the latter’s apprentice.

Hodrick was a knight of Cornia and the protector of Queen Ilenia. Melisandre is the boss of the house of Meillet, an important family in Cornia.

The world of Unicorn Overlord

The story of Unicorn Overlord takes place on the continent of Fevrith, which brought together 5 nations: Cornia, Drakenhold, Elheim, Bastorias and Albibion. The problem was that the reborn Zenoiran Empire managed by Galerius now dominates the entire continent.

Zenoira’s empire once dominated the entire world and advanced civilization, however, a calamity ended everything in a single day.

Each nation on the continent has a particular characteristic, for example, Cornia has fertile lands and a powerful military force, while Dralenhold, to the south, has many mineral resources due to its deserts and mountains.

Elheim is a land of bright and dark elves hidden in forests in the southwest of the continent. To the north appears Bastorias, a kingdom populated by all types of beasts called “bestrals” that have martial abilities. In the end, Albion is an island west of the mainland with religious and military power.

Exploration inside Unicorn Overlord

As we already mentioned, Unicorn Overlord has a high dose of strategy and that means that there is more than one task to complete in this video game that Sega will launch.

For example, you have several missions that happen while you explore the world and complete the different scenarios, you get rewards. You can also liberate towns by defeating imperial forces. With this you gain access to all kinds of weapons and tools sales.

You are also tasked with rebuilding towns that were devastated by Imperial forces by providing materials to these derelict places.

The strategy expands to collecting, saving soldiers, obtaining items and so on. For all the options available we find a really robust game in which you will have to carry out all kinds of activities to get ahead.

What do you think of this game? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

