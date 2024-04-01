2024 has been a great year for JRPGs. Titles like Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Persona 3 Reload, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Granblue Fantasy Re:Link They have proven to be a success in sales. Now, This group has been joined Unicorn Overlordand while the number of copies sold is not as large as many would like, this is still good news.

Through a new trailer on the official Atlus Japan account, it has been revealed that Unicorn Overlord It has sold more than 500 thousand units since its launch on March 8, 2024. While there is still a long way to go to reach a million copies, considering that we are talking about a new property, in a niche genre, and from a studio that is not that big, this is very good news.

Unicorn Overlord is a Tactical JRPG developed by Vanillaware, which takes many of the traditional concepts of the genre, and offers us an experience that substantially elevates all its elements, and delivers a top-notch experience that everyone can appreciateespecially those who grew up with titles like Final Fantasy Tactics and Tactics Ogre.

Let's hope that this is not the last time that information of this style is made known, and Game sales will increase in the future. On related topics, you can check our review of Unicorn Overlord here. Likewise, this was what the director of Final Fantasy Tactics about this title.

Editor's Note:

Unicorn Overlord It's one of the best games of the year, there's no doubt about that. Vanillaware's experience reveals the best aspects that this genre has for us, and shows us that this is one of the best studios today.

Via: Atlus