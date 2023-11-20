On the YouTube channel of Famitsu a gameplay video of approximately eight minutes was uploaded for UNICORN OVERLORDthe new strategic RPG that bears the signature of Vanillawarethe studio behind Odin Sphere, Dragon’s Crown and 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim.

The gameplay video is from the release PlayStation 5 of the game which, we remind you, is scheduled for the next one March 8, 2024 worldwide on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.

UNICORN OVERLORD – Gameplay

Source: Famitsu Street Gematsu