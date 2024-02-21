ATLUS announced that it is available today on Nintendo Switch a demo for the highly anticipated UNICORN OVERLORD. Although the title will also be released on other platforms, the demo is currently only available on Nintendo eShop. It will be possible maintain the progress made in the demo by transferring your saves to the full game.

Before leaving you with a new trailer I remind you that UNICORN OVERLORD will be available starting March 8 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Good vision!

UNICORN OVERLORD – Demo Trailer

Source: ATLUS