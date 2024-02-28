ATLUS and Vanillaware have released a new trailer For Unicorn Overlordthe new tactical fantasy role-playing game coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series tips and tricks on how to succeed in combat.

In the video, mentor Josef instructs us on the best techniques and tactics to adopt in combatrevealing various details about battle mechanics and more, so you have a better chance of victory in Fevrith. The video has subtitles in Italian, which makes the instructions given by the instructor more understandable.

In essence, it is a basic guide to the Unicorn Overlord combat system, which provides a first and complete introduction to the characteristics of the units, their functioning and the mechanics of the battles themselves, which will be fundamental elements in Unicorn Overlord.