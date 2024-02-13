Atlus and Vanillaware have released a new trailer For Unicorn Overlordthe interesting action RPG with a fantasy setting coming to PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, focused in this case oncharacter training.
Evidently, the training will be an important element for the evolution of the characters, as explained in the video visible below.
We see Captain Josef guide Alain through these elements of the game, through an in-depth explanation of the growth of fighters through combat of increasing difficulty.
The trailer above all shows the character progression system and how the new skills and new ranks achieved can modify the characteristics of each one, in order to make them increasingly expert and effective fighters in battle.
Character evolution and progression
Considering the large amount of characters that can be recruited and used in Unicorn Overlord, it is important to know everything about the complex growth and management system of each one, in order to manage them as best as possible.
Unicorn Overlord has the release date set for March 8, 2024 on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series
In recent days we have seen a trailer that explained how to strengthen the bond between the characters, to reiterate the importance of managing them, as well as another gameplay video that explains the basics of exploration and quests.
