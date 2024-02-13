Atlus and Vanillaware have released a new trailer For Unicorn Overlordthe interesting action RPG with a fantasy setting coming to PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, focused in this case oncharacter training.

Evidently, the training will be an important element for the evolution of the characters, as explained in the video visible below.

We see Captain Josef guide Alain through these elements of the game, through an in-depth explanation of the growth of fighters through combat of increasing difficulty.

The trailer above all shows the character progression system and how the new skills and new ranks achieved can modify the characteristics of each one, in order to make them increasingly expert and effective fighters in battle.