Atlus has released a new gameplay trailer Of Unicorn Overlordthe new strategic RPG created in collaboration with VanillaWare, focused on the dynamics of map exploration.

The liberation army led by the protagonist aims to destroy the power of the Zenoiran empire on the continent of Faverith. To do so, the player will have to free the five nations under his control and freely choose the order in which to do so.

Once you reach a city under the control of the empire, a long battle will begin and in case of victory, not only will the power of the liberation army increase, but it will be possible to take advantage of the services offered by shops, taverns and other local structures that could suit the protagonist's cause.

During your travels you may come across NPCs who may entrust you with quests. These include basic tasks, such as chasing away bandits, eliminating monsters and so on, with battles in these cases possibly taking place over the course of multiple phases. There are rewards up for grabs and, sometimes, even new companions to recruit into the liberation army.