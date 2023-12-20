UNICEF: Without clean water, many more children will die

Without clean water, many more children will die in Gaza, warns UNICEF. According to the aid organization, children in the south of the Gaza Strip do not have enough water to survive. According to UNICEF director Catherine Russell, families and children are forced to drink water from “unsafe sources that are highly polluted.”

In Rafah refugee camp, where hundreds of thousands of people, half of whom are estimated to be children, have fled, water and sanitation systems are “in an extremely critical condition,” Russel said. According to the director, water shortages have contributed to 20 times the monthly average of diarrhea cases among children under the age of five. Among the displaced people in Rafah, chickenpox, diarrhea and flu are spreading rapidly.

On Monday, Human Rights Watch accused Israel of using hunger as a weapon of war against Gaza. In a report, the human rights organization writes how the Israeli state is deliberately starving residents of Gaza. Palestinians have been deprived of basic services such as water, food, fuel and medicine for more than two months due to the Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip.

