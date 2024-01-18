Gaza (Union)

Deputy Executive Director of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Ted Chaiban, considered that the killing of children must stop immediately in the Gaza Strip, reiterating the warning that what is happening there is a “war on children.”

In a press statement he issued yesterday, after a three-day visit to the Gaza Strip, he confirmed that the situation there had transformed since his last visit from a “catastrophic” situation to a “near collapse.”

Shaiban said: “We said that this is a war on children, but it seems that no one hears these facts.”

He noted that of the nearly 25,000 people killed in the Gaza Strip, up to 70% of them were reportedly women and children.

Chaiban said that “during his visit, he met children and their families suffering from some of the most horrific conditions I have ever seen.”

The Deputy Executive Director of UNICEF spoke about the number of displaced people in Gaza, where there are more than a million displaced people in Rafah alone.

Shaiban said: “The conditions in which these displaced people live are inhumane. Water is scarce and poor sanitation is inevitable.”

He drew attention to the fact that “the cold and rain this week caused rivers of waste, and that the little food available does not meet the special nutritional needs of children.”

He pointed out an increase in cases of diarrhea among children under five, with 71,000 cases recorded as of mid-December, which means an increase of more than 4,000% since the start of the war.