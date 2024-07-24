Half of children in Europe and Central Asia, 92 million, are exposed to increasingly longer, more intense and more frequent heat waves, a situation that is expected to worsen as it is the region in which temperatures are rising at the fastest rate in the world due to climate change, according to Unicef. Children are the most vulnerable to the effects of heat, in fact, they suffer a “disproportionate impact”. Almost 400 children die each year in this region from heat-related diseases, According to a report published on Wednesday by the organisation, which urges public authorities to reduce this impact with a series of recommendations, many of which involve raising general awareness of the risk to children.

“The younger the child, the more vulnerable he or she is to the consequences of heat stress-related diseases,” the document recalls. Half of these deaths occurred in babies under one year of age. “Exposure to heat has acute effects on children, even before birth,” such as premature births or stillbirths, low birth weight and congenital abnormalities. Heat-related perinatal deaths include cardiovascular, respiratory, digestive and blood disorders. Heat waves and heat stress can also affect growth and aggravate diseases such as intestinal, respiratory and endocrine diseases.

Between the ages of 5 and 18, heat stress is often related to exercise or sports when the ambient temperature is high. Hospital admissions due to dehydration, for example, are higher at this age.

“In terms of the impact on children’s health, the environment has a lot to do with it,” explains Maria Osbeck, UNICEF senior adviser in Europe and Central Asia on climate change and the environment. “If you have a child in school where there is no protection from the sun and heat, that child is much more exposed to heat stroke than one in the same city who is,” she adds, in a video interview.

The region under study is very large and diverse, both in terms of maximum temperatures and level of development, although, according to the organization, it is where children are most exposed to heat waves: one in two, compared to one in four globally. In the scenario of global warming of 2.4 degrees, which is expected to be reached by the middle of the next decade, 97% of children in Europe and Central Asia will be exposed to prolonged heat waves in 2050, and 56% to severe heat waves.

In Central Asia, the frequency, duration and severity of heat waves have increased by an average of 30% over the past 60 years. With a desert climate and extreme temperatures, the population “is more vulnerable,” says Osbeck, adding to the deterioration of water quality. “Here we see the highest mortality and morbidity rates linked to heat waves in children. But we also see that in Europe there are countries with high data,” he adds, without specifying figures or places.

Although the report published by Unicef ​​quantifies the number of child deaths per year in Europe and Central Asia related to heat waves at 377 and 32,000 years of healthy life lost, the expert prefers not to focus on the numbers, since, as she explains, “the available data sources are limited” because “heat waves are not easy to identify when it comes to mortality or morbidity”, which is why she assumes that the calculation is probably underestimated.

The data analyzed comes from the report Global Burden of Disease (either Global Burden of Disease The 2021 environmental surveys prepared by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington are, according to the expert, the most up-to-date available worldwide regarding the effects of the environment on the health of the general population.

Despite the disparity of countries in the region analysed by Unicef, Osbeck believes that the recommendations to be adopted “are quite similar, because they start by ensuring that parents, carers, teachers, health professionals and the general public understand and are aware of heat waves”. That is, that they know “heat-related illnesses and what to do to deal with them”. “The disproportionate impact that heat waves have on children must be adequately recognised”, she adds.

Children alone inside cars

Osbeck does explain some differences by region: “We know, for example, that in Europe many of the impacts of heat have to do with leaving children alone in cars,” a fact that, according to data from a study in the United States cited by Unicef, is even the main cause of heat-related deaths among babies and small children. It is also a dangerous practice, according to the agency’s document, “locking babies and children in strollers with cloth covers that reduce air circulation or wrapping them in too much clothing can cause heat stress.”

Meanwhile, in Central Asia, Osbeck stresses the need for heat warning systems, such as those in place in much of the European Union. “However, UNICEF believes that the heat warning system in Europe needs to be improved as well, as it does not adequately focus on children and does not take into account the disproportionate impact on them.”

Furthermore, the UNICEF document urges governments across Europe and Central Asia to integrate strategies to reduce the impact of heat waves, and disaster risk reduction and disaster management policies, putting children at the centre of these plans; to invest in heat health action plans and primary care to better support heat-related illnesses among children; to adapt educational facilities to reduce temperatures in areas where children play and equip teachers with skills to respond to heat stress; to adapt urban design and infrastructure, ensuring that buildings, especially those housing the most vulnerable communities, are equipped to minimise heat exposure; and to ensure the provision of safe drinking water, especially in countries where its quality and availability are deteriorating.

“It is absolutely crucial that governments invest now in protecting babies and young children, as well as pregnant women, to mitigate the impact of heat, and also to plan for a world in which climate change will be a reality, to which we will all have to adapt,” says the expert.

You can follow Future Planet in X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok and subscribe here to our newsletter.