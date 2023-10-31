According to the organization, civilians, including children, are likely to fall ill and die from dehydration or water contamination.

The executive director of Unicef ​​(United Nations Children’s Fund), Catherine Russell, said on Monday (October 30, 2023) that the water supply in the Gaza Strip is about to “become a catastrophe”. Here’s the full letter addressed to the UN Security Council, in English (PDF – 246 kB).

“What little fresh water remains in Gaza is rapidly running out, leaving more than 2 million people in dire need,” Russell stated. According to her, Unicef ​​estimates that 55% of the water supply infrastructure needs repairs, with “only one desalination plant is operating, with just 5% of capacity”. The other 6 were stopped due to lack of fuel or energy.

“The lack of clean water and sanitation is on the verge of becoming a catastrophe. Unless access to clean water is urgently restored, more civilians, including children, will fall ill or die from dehydration or waterborne diseases.”, warned the head of Unicef.

Russell highlighted the trauma suffered by children living in the war-torn region, “the consequences of which can last a lifetime”. Data from the Palestinian Ministry of Health shows that more than 3,400 children died in the Gaza Strip because of the war – which began on October 7 – and another 6,300 were injured. “This means that more than 420 children are killed or injured in Gaza every day”, he added.

Unicef ​​concluded the letter by calling for urgent action from the Security Council: “I implore the Security Council to immediately adopt a resolution that reminds the parties of their obligations under international law, demands a ceasefire, demands that the parties allow safe and unimpeded humanitarian access, demands the immediate and safe release of all abducted children and urges parties to provide children with the special protection to which they are entitled”.