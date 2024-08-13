Geneva (WAM)

James Elder, spokesman for the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), announced yesterday that the humanitarian crisis facing children in Sudan is the largest in the world in terms of numbers.

He explained, in a press conference “via video from Sudan” to journalists in Geneva, that children in Sudan have experienced countless atrocities, without reporting them.

He pointed out that about five million children in Sudan have been forced to flee their homes, with a staggering rate of 10,000 girls and boys being displaced every day, making Sudan home to the largest child displacement crisis in the world.

He added that without safe and unhindered access for aid and humanitarian workers, especially across borders and across lines, the occurrence of famine this month in one part of Sudan, “Zamzam camp,” threatens a catastrophic loss of children’s lives.

He said that there are 13 other areas in Sudan on the verge of famine, and there are 143 thousand children already suffering from the most severe types of malnutrition, warning that without taking urgent action, tens of thousands of Sudanese children may die in the coming months, in addition to what may result from the spread of diseases.

Meanwhile, the International Organization for Migration urged countries around the world to increase their donations to address the displacement crisis in Sudan, warning yesterday that inaction could cost tens of thousands of lives.

Mohamed Refaat, who heads the organization’s mission in Sudan, said in a press briefing that the organization has received only 21% of the support it needs to provide the necessary assistance to the Sudanese.

“The international community is not doing enough,” he added. “Without an immediate, massive, coordinated global response, we risk seeing tens of thousands of preventable deaths in the coming months.” About one in five people are displaced within Sudan, with 10.7 million internally displaced, while 2.3 million have fled the country across its borders, he added.