UNICEF sounds alarm about school closures

Children’s rights organization UNICEF is sounding the alarm about the major learning disadvantages that have arisen worldwide due to corona measures and believes that closing education should stop as soon as possible. Nearly two years after the outbreak of the pandemic, more than 635 million students are still affected by full or partial school closures, according to the UN Children’s Fund.

“Due to the disruption of education, millions of children have learned less than if they had been in class,” said UNICEF Netherlands director Suzanne Laszlo on International Education Day against ANP news agency. “Young and disadvantaged children in particular suffer the greatest loss.”

UNICEF states that students need intensive guidance to make up for their arrears. For example, 70 percent of 10-year-olds in low- and middle-income countries are unable to read or understand simple text, compared to 53 percent before the pandemic. “Across the world, the pandemic is exacerbating persistent inequalities in education,” Laszlo said.