The situation in emergency care has been harmful and unsuitable for children for months, according to UNICEF Netherlands. They have to stay in tents with hundreds of others in crowded shelter locations. The organization spoke to children at various emergency shelters and sees the situation for children in emergency shelters worsening ‘week after week’. For example, according to UNICEF, tents are still being set up that are unsuitable for children.

"Nothing changes. We leave these children to their own devices," said Suzanne Laszlo, director of UNICEF Netherlands. The aid organization wants children to be given priority when transferring from large-scale emergency locations to small ones, where there is room to 'just be a child'. Furthermore, children must receive sufficient care and psychosocial help. According to the organization, the many relocations lead to demonstrable damage to their development. Then, for example, they have to switch schools again or can no longer go to school if there is no suitable education in the vicinity of the emergency shelter.

Laszlo: ,,These children have been through so much. They need a stable, calm and safe environment to grow up. Instead, they end up in a shelter crisis that magnifies the damage.”

