Dec 14, 2022 22:17
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said today, Wednesday, that the continuous Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine have had a great impact on children, as many of them were exposed to severe cold and disrupted their educational process.
The organization reported that all of Ukraine’s children, numbering about 7 million, now lack a permanent and reliable supply of electricity, heat and water as a result of the Russian attacks.
Many schools were damaged or destroyed during the attack launched by Russia on the country on February 24, which made education limited to online lessons for many of the country’s children.
UNICEF stated that the power outage reduced communication with friends and relatives for many children, which compounds the negative effects of the war on mental health.
The organization estimated the number of children at risk of depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and other psychological problems at 1.5 million children.
“Millions of children are facing a harsh winter and darkness, with uncertainty surrounding when this situation will end,” said Catherine Russell, UNICEF Executive Director.
UNICEF has begun distributing kits containing winter clothes, water heaters and generators to areas close to the front lines and to areas that have only recently been reached in Kharkiv, Kherson and the Donetsk region.
Source: Agencies
#UNICEF #releases #report #children #Ukraine
