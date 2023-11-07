Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

The spokesman for the UNICEF Regional Office for the Middle East and North Africa, Salim Owais, described the humanitarian situation of children in Gaza as catastrophic, especially since they represent the largest percentage of the dead and wounded in the Israeli war on Gaza, stressing that there is no alternative to a ceasefire to save the children in the Strip. .

The spokesman for the UNICEF regional office added that children in Gaza are now living in a very difficult humanitarian situation, in the absence of clean water and basic services. Most of them cannot access drinking water or personal use, which exposes them to extreme danger and infection with serious diseases, and that the organization Serious infections were observed among them, such as diarrhea and signs of dehydration as a result of drinking salt water.

Salim revealed to Al-Ittihad that 4,104 children had been killed since the beginning of the war on the Gaza Strip, in addition to 8,067 children being injured. He said: 420 children were killed every day during the past days, and that the numbers are increasing every hour as a result of the continued bombing.

Owais pointed out that the children of Gaza face difficult experiences, are exposed to severe violence, and are vulnerable to mental health diseases, and many of them, though not all, are severely psychologically affected, considering that these wounds and psychological scars may last with them for life, if the violence does not stop immediately. While the psychological and social support they need is provided, he pointed out the need for urgent and continuous aid entry.

The spokesman for the UNICEF regional office stated that the only solution to protect children is in a ceasefire and humanitarian truce to give the organization the opportunity to deliver the basic services that children need and to introduce humanitarian aid.

Meanwhile, in the early hours of yesterday morning, a new batch of humanitarian aid crossed from the Rafah crossing, including 93 humanitarian and medical aid trucks containing food, medical supplies, water, and relief aid.

Dr. Raed Abdel Nasser, Secretary General of the Red Crescent in North Sinai, said: “93 trucks of humanitarian, medical and food aid crossed from the Rafah crossing into Gaza,” in the early hours of yesterday morning, after being delivered to the Palestinian Red Crescent and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) from the Red Crescent. Al-Masry in North Sinai.

He added that the number of trucks that entered Gaza from the Rafah crossing since humanitarian aid was allowed to enter approximately two weeks ago reached 569 trucks as of yesterday.

On average, 33 trucks loaded with relief supplies have arrived in the besieged Gaza Strip every day since the reopening of the Rafah crossing, according to a statement issued by the Palestinian Red Crescent yesterday evening. According to the United Nations, it is necessary for 100 truckloads to enter every day, to provide two million people in the Strip with basic requirements.