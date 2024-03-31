Shaaban Bilal (Gaza, Cairo)

The regional spokesman for the Middle East and North Africa at the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Salim Owais, considered that the situation of children and families in the Gaza Strip has become catastrophic after more than 5 months of continuous war, indicating that the situation is getting worse every day that this war continues.

Owais added, in statements to Al-Ittihad, that children cannot access basic services such as food, medicine, water, and sanitation, in addition to the physical and psychological impact they are exposed to, noting that there are more than 30,000 dead in the Gaza Strip, most of whom are women and children. The reality of children who survived death is very difficult and bad. The UN official continued, “There is a sharp increase in acute malnutrition among children, especially in the northern Gaza Strip, and this requires increasing humanitarian aid without obstacles in order to preserve everyone's lives before a greater disaster occurs.” Regarding the situation in Rafah, Owais pointed out that any talk about turning that city, crowded with displaced people, into a theater of military action would be terrifying, after it received more than half of Gaza’s population, and many of these families have been displaced more than once. He stressed that any military operation in Rafah would expose more than 600,000 children to danger, as it is one of the most densely populated areas in the world, with 20,000 people per square kilometer, which means that any military operation would expose them to the risk of certain death, and that issuing an order to evacuate these residents and inform them. The military operation does not relieve any party of the obligation to protect civilians who decided to stay and were unable to leave.

The UN official called for a ceasefire and to allow more humanitarian aid to enter, and pointed out that UNICEF is continuing its work in light of the great challenges and attempts to enter and distribute aid in the Gaza Strip. He described the situation on the ground as very difficult, and there are no security guarantees for the safety of workers in the Gaza Strip. Humanitarian organizations.