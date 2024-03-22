Shaaban Bilal (Gaza)

The regional spokesman for the Middle East and North Africa at the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Salim Owais, warned of the repercussions of the continued war in the Gaza Strip on children and their permanent disabilities, noting that there are children whose limbs were amputated during operations without anesthesia.

Owais said, in statements to Al-Ittihad, that many children lost a limb due to the war that has been going on for more than 5 months in Gaza, indicating that the effects of these injuries extend beyond the war, and the loss of limbs is something that is difficult to live with and requires rehabilitation so that they can The person interacts and moves normally.

Regarding the statistics of children’s injuries due to amputation and loss of limbs, Owais pointed out that the humanitarian and security situation hinders international organizations from tracking the numbers of those infected with these injuries.

The UN official stated that it is difficult for children to live with difficult circumstances with the loss of one or more limbs, especially in light of the state of instability and violence, and the damage and effects extend to the psychological factor and mental health.

The regional spokesman for the Middle East and North Africa at UNICEF stressed that the situation of children and families in the Gaza Strip has become catastrophic, and that the situation is getting worse every day that this war continues.

He said: “Children cannot access basic services, such as food, medicine, water, and sanitation. There are more than 30,000 dead in the Gaza Strip, most of whom are women and children, and the reality of the children who survived death is very difficult and bad.”

The UN official called for the necessity of a ceasefire and allowing more humanitarian aid to enter, noting that UNICEF is continuing its work in light of the difficult challenges and trying to introduce and distribute aid in the Gaza Strip, despite the difficult situation on the ground and the lack of security guarantees for the safety of workers in humanitarian organizations, pointing out The continuation of this situation has serious repercussions due to the inability to reach services and aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip.