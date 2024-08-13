Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

The spokesman for the UNICEF Regional Office for the Middle East and North Africa, Salim Awis, warned of the emergence of a mutant of the polio virus in samples of sewage water in Gaza, and described the infection of children with this virus as a humanitarian disaster due to its danger and rapid spread in light of the lack of basic needs to confront it.

In an interview with Al-Ittihad, Awis said that the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is tragic with the continuation of the escalation, especially on children and families, noting that the population is living under almost continuous bombardment.

He added that the people of Gaza are facing extremely serious challenges, the most important of which is the severe shortage of clean water, food and health services, which have become extremely important due to the spread of diseases and epidemics, noting that the humanitarian situation is going from bad to worse, especially since the quantities of humanitarian aid reaching the Strip are decreasing significantly.

Awis described the situation in hospitals as “terrifying,” and that the injured and sick, including children, women, the elderly, and others, are lying on the hospital roads, and the medical and nursing staff do not have the capacity or resources to respond and treat these cases, especially cancer and kidney patients and other chronic diseases.

Regarding the spread of diseases, Awis pointed out that the lack of clean water and personal hygiene materials, the destruction of the sewage sector, and the spread of wastewater in the streets and around the camps for the displaced, have caused the widespread spread of diseases and epidemics, while children face infections with fungal, bacterial, and skin diseases in addition to diarrhea, lung diseases, and viral hepatitis.

He stressed the danger of discovering the polio virus if vaccines are not provided, as the World Health Organization is working in cooperation with UNRWA and other organizations to provide vaccines and find action plans to distribute them to confront this dangerous disease that may lead to death in light of the lack of medical services.

He explained that 90% of the population of Gaza has been displaced several times due to evacuation orders, and children are the most affected group in light of the lack of any necessities of life such as water, food, medical services and safe shelter, stressing that the ongoing displacement operations have caused major psychological and physical crises for the displaced, especially children.