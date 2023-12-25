Shaaban Bilal (Gaza, Cairo)

Regional spokesman for the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Salim Owais, considered that the situation in the Gaza Strip is horrific and is getting worse every day, and that there is no safe place, noting that the rate of casualties among children is frightening.

Owais revealed, in an exclusive interview with Al-Ittihad, that about a million children have been forcibly displaced from their homes, and are being pushed into narrow, crowded areas without water, food, protection, or any of the necessities needed to survive, which exposes them to an increased risk of developing systemic infections. Respiratory and vector-borne diseases, the threat of dehydration and malnutrition.

He added that there are thousands of children killed and wounded, and among the injured, at least 1,000 have lost their limbs, many of whom have been exposed to burns and wounds, and others will suffer for life due to their serious injuries.

Owais said, “Official United Nations estimates indicate that about 543,000 children in the Gaza Strip – or about 50% of the number of children – are in need of health services and psychosocial support, and they face a horrific reality, as children suffer responses to psychological distress and shock towards inappropriate situations.” “What we saw in Gaza is considered rare, and we know that exposure to prolonged and repeated periods of traumatic events weakens the body's ability to adapt.”

The UN spokesman stressed that “this is an unprecedented situation, as children repeatedly suffer violence and fear, without being able to leave or move to a safe place. In other crises, people can at least flee to safety, and in this case children are not able to They escape and remain stuck in a cycle of exposure to events and fear.”

Regarding the long-term effects of repeated traumas that children may suffer, Owais explained that they cannot have mental health without safety and access to basic services, and it is very difficult to assess and treat mental health when people are in danger, and once children are safe, they will be able to Begin to evaluate the long-term impact.

The UN official pointed out the danger of the continuation of the current situation for children and families, considering that the greatest danger is the continued killing of children, and in addition, we risk more suffering that may affect their future further, stressing that a ceasefire is the only way to ensure a halt to the killing. And the injury of children in the Gaza Strip, and it is indispensable to prevent the catastrophic situation from continuing to worsen for children and families.

He continued: “UNICEF” continues to work on the ground in Gaza with partners from other international organizations and local organizations to deliver aid and relieve children and families, and appealed to the international community to call for an immediate ceasefire, and the need for aid to enter without any restrictions, continuously and safely.

The UN spokesman concluded his speech by emphasizing the importance of ensuring the safety of relief workers from UNICEF and other humanitarian organizations to enable them to carry out their work in delivering aid and basic services to all children and families in the Gaza Strip.

UNICEF had previously indicated that all children under the age of five in the Gaza Strip, equivalent to 335,000 children, are at high risk of acute malnutrition and preventable death as the risk of famine continues to increase. UNICEF estimates that in the coming weeks, at least 10,000 children under the age of five will suffer from the most life-threatening form of malnutrition, known as “severe wasting,” and will require therapeutic foods.

Complete collapse

This danger comes at a time when the food and health systems in the Gaza Strip are facing complete collapse, more than 80% of young children are suffering from severe food poverty, and more than two-thirds of hospitals are no longer functioning due to lack of fuel, water, and vital medical supplies or because they have suffered catastrophic damage in attacks.