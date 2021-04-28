The United Nations Children’s Fund “UNICEF”, in a tweet on its Twitter account, appreciated the pioneering role of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and his continuous support for efforts to combat the Corona epidemic and to Resumption of vaccinations against polio and other diseases that cause death among children.

In light of this global crisis, the UAE, under the guidance of its wise leadership, has sent 2,000 tons of medical aid to more than 130 countries as part of its endeavor to spread the values ​​of goodness, cooperation and solidarity among people.

The UAE polio vaccination campaign, which is being implemented as part of the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to eradicate polio in the world, has overcome the challenges of the outbreak of the “Covid-19” virus. The first from 2021 to give 83 million doses of polio vaccination, becoming the first campaign in the world to resume polio vaccination.

It is worth noting that the UAE polio vaccination campaign managed, during seven years from 2014 to the end of 2020, to provide more than half a billion doses of polio vaccination to about 86 million children in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.