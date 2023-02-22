Asylum children must be taken care of at locations where the schools in the area still have room for new students. There must also be a national registration system to prevent children from disappearing from the picture.

This is what UN children’s organization UNICEF states in a publication that appears today. Unicef ​​Netherlands spoke to eighteen directors and coordinators of schools that provide education to refugee children.

Providing education for refugee children is a problem. The government cut back on asylum reception for years. When many more asylum seekers arrived last year, dozens of emergency reception centers had to be set up. Because these are often temporary, asylum children sometimes have to move several times a year and therefore always to a new school. In a new place it can sometimes take a long time before they can go back to school.

If a new school is available at all. "Seventy percent of the schools for newcomer education indicate that they work with a waiting list. For others, the waiting list is already so full that they have a registration freeze," says Arja Oomkens, children's rights specialist at Unicef ​​Netherlands. "At the same time, a small number of schools report that they still have room and would like to see new students."

The organization therefore advocates that the COA takes into account the availability of education in that municipality when placing families or unaccompanied asylum children. In addition, the organization calls on municipalities to no longer express a preference for the target group to whom they want to offer shelter in crisis emergency shelter, so that children can be placed more easily in places where education is available. We can find shelters and we know that there is a teacher shortage in the Netherlands, but education is so important.”

Registration system

UNICEF would also like the government to introduce a registration system in which it can be seen whether an asylum child is attending education. Oomkens: ,,We now have the impression that some children, if they are not in school or on a waiting list, completely lose sight of education. It also makes children very vulnerable.”

UNICEF also states that several school directors indicate that their students do not come due to mental complaints. "Our school has room for 50 single asylum children, but more than half no longer show up. They seem to have depressive symptoms and no longer leave their homes," says a director.

Asylum children are legally entitled to education, which should be arranged within three months of their arrival in the Netherlands. Education Minister Wiersma indicated at the end of last year that this is not always possible, especially schools in the big cities would have waiting lists.