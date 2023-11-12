About 739 million children worldwide – that is one in three – suffer from severe or extreme water scarcity. This is evident from a report published by Unicef on Monday. Due to the decreasing availability of water and the shortage of drinking water and sanitary facilities, children are at even greater risk of mental or physical problems.
Foreign editorial
