A large number of minors were marked by the powerful earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria just over a week ago. The United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) estimated that seven million children were affected. There are still hundreds of unaccompanied survivors and many have not been able to be identified. On the other hand, Syria opened more border roads to receive humanitarian aid and landed a Saudi plane with assistance.

Hours go by and the chances of finding survivors among the rubble are getting smaller and smaller. While hopes are extinguished, the rescue teams begin to complete their operations.

The earthquake that shook the Turkish south and the Syrian northwest, which has already claimed the lives of more than 37,000 deaths, will probably leave many more and will mark the lives of the children of these countries. According to Unicef, seven million of them were affected.

Meanwhile, Syria continues to receive humanitarian aid after opening two more border crossings. Also this Tuesday, February 14, it welcomed an aid plane from Saudi Arabia.

7:29 (BOG) For the WHO, Turkey experienced the worst natural disaster in Europe in a hundred years

The World Health Organization said Tuesday that the destructive earthquake that struck southern Turkey is the “worst natural disaster” in a century for the European continent.

“We are witnessing the worst natural disaster in the WHO European Region in a century and we are still learning about its magnitude,” said Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe.

7:10 (BOG) Qatar donates World Cup mobile homes to Turkey

The state that organized the men’s soccer World Cup at the end of last year will seek to send 10,000 cabins and caravans that were used in the sporting event. The intention is to provide shelter to the victims in southern Turkey.

The Qatar Development Fund said on Sunday that 350 structures had already been sent to that country.

The mobile homes were used by Qatar to accommodate 1.4 million fans who attended the World Cup in the small oil country.

6:33 (BOG) A Saudi plane arrives in Syria for the first time in ten years

The first shipment of aid from Saudi Arabia landed at the Aleppo airport, under the control of the government of Bashar al-Assad. “We support the brotherly Syrian people and offer our condolences for this great affliction,” said Faleh Al Subaie, head of the Saudi team, which went to assist the earthquake victims.

This Saudi plane transported 35 tons of supplies, such as food, medical supplies, tents, among others. It is the first of three that will leave Riyadh in the coming days.







Saudi Arabia has been one of the most critical Arab states of the Al-Assad government.

6:10 (BOG) Seven million children have been affected by the earthquake

The United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) noted that seven million children have suffered the consequences of the earthquake last Monday. He also noted that thousands more are likely to have died and do not have such information.

James Elder, UNICEF spokesman, assured a press conference in Geneva that 4.6 million minors were affected in Turkey; while 2.5 million suffered from it in Syria.

6:00 (BOG) Only 5% of those affected in Syria were saved

A bloc of 35 non-governmental organizations that went to Syria warned that the rescue efforts were not very effective. The entities alleged a lack of resources and requested assistance for the population.

“Since no additional equipment or capacity was sent to northwest Syria, local rescue teams were only able to search 5% of the affected areas,” they said in a joint statement. In addition, they warned that “they were not rescued in time” in the remaining 95%.

5:44 (BOG) International rescuers conclude their work

With the passing of the hours and the improbability of getting the citizens who were buried under the rubble alive, the aid delegations begin to close their operations and some have already left the country.

For example, the Russian Emergencies Ministry notified that the country’s rescuers will leave Turkey and Syria. “The search and rescue operation has ended. Heavy machinery has been brought in to remove the rest of the rubble,” said Alexandr Kurenkov, the official in charge of the ministry.

5:30 (BOG) Turkey has managed to identify 291 unaccompanied children

This Tuesday, the Minister of Family and Social Services, Derya Yanik, reported that they have not been able to verify the identity of 291 of the 1,362 children who have been rescued from the landslides caused by the earthquake.

Of that amount, 369 have already been handed over to their families, while almost a thousand remain unaccompanied. There are 792 minors who are receiving hospital care, while another 201 are sheltered in ministerial institutions.

After the precedent of 1999, where there were children disappeared and kidnapped for illegal purposes, the Government urged the minors to be handed over to the authorities and not to other civilians.

With EFE and Reuters