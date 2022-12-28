Iran and Ukraine, the tragedy of dead children

“The holiday they should be a moment of joy, recollection around the family and light-heartedness for many boys and girls. Yet, this has not prevented many small lives from being broken in the world”. This was underlined by Andrea Iacomini, spokesperson for Unicef ​​Italy, recalling “yet another innocent victim” on December 25 in Iran: “12-year-old Iranian, Saha Etebariwas in a car with her family when police opened fire at a checkpoint in Hormozgan province, hitting the little girl.

A destiny that Saha shares with Kian Pirfalak, 9 years old, killed with the same dynamics in Izeh, also in Iran just over a month ago. Saha and Kian add to the more than 50 minors who have died in public unrest in the country according to Unicef.”

“Holidays – continues Iacomini – do not seem to let up even in Ukraine. In Donetsk, if reports are confirmed, it appears that an entire family was massacred, including three children, with blows to the head. A real execution. Despite the Christmas and Boxing Day celebrations that have just ended, many boys and girls around the world are experiencing dramatic moments, victims of protests, victims of war”.

Unicef, more than 400 million children live in crisis areas. The new demons to face

“Every day in the world – the spokesman of Unicef ​​Italia denounces – there are like gods ‘new demons’ to face. The demons of wars, the demons connected to problems relating to climate change, famine, food insecurity which swells malnutrition rates, the demons of epidemics. All these demons pose a threat to humanity and especially to children. As stated by the President of the Republic Mattarellawhom we thank for having disclosed the Unicef ​​data, there are more than 400 million children living in crisis areas, at least 36 million are displaced and half of the world’s children live in vulnerable conditions.

And then these demons that afflict so many little lives must be defeated immediately, without fear. We strongly call for a global summit to engage world leaders to address all the serious issues affecting children’s lives. In this regard, we are faced with an enormous need in many conflict zones, such as Ukraine, Yemen or Syria, to stop hostilities to provide assistance and aid to children”.

“One of the most beautiful, greatest and most important actions that Unicef ​​has done in its history – concludes Iacomini – was to establish ‘Days of tranquility’ to give children moments of peace during the internecine wars that raged in Latin America in the last century. If we fail to stop these terrible conflicts, it would be appropriate and vital for the little ones involved to receive moments of respite from the violence of war. We therefore urge world leaders to establish these ‘Tranquility Days’ for the good of boys and girls.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

