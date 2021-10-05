Worldwide, more young people are dealing with psychological complaints. Mental problems have been diagnosed in about one in seven young people, compared to one in eight before the pandemic. That appears from a report published on Tuesday of UN aid agency Unicef, which has investigated the mental situation of youth generations in 22 countries in Asia, America, Africa and Europe. UNICEF is very concerned about the situation of young people. According to the aid organization, the psychological complaints of young people in the corona pandemic have increased.

The complaints that often arise are fear, uncertainty, stress, depression or traumatic disorders. That can lead to suicidal feelings. According to UNICEF, suicide is the number two cause of death in Western Europe among young people aged 15 to 19. Globally, it is the third leading cause of death among girls in that age group and the fourth leading cause of death among boys. Furthermore, due to the pandemic, young people state that they have less energy or desire to do something; this feeling is felt by 20 percent of the respondents, the survey shows.

Unicef ​​attributes the increase, among other things, to the closure of schools, which makes many young people feel that they have stood still in their development. The aid agency states that some 1.6 billion children worldwide have lost some form of education during the lockdowns. As a result, they do not participate in recreational activities and they have less social contact with each other. These problems arise in both rich and less prosperous countries.

You can talk about suicide at the national helpline 113 Suicide Prevention. Phone 0800-0113 or www.113.nl.