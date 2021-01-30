Beirut (Agencies)

“UNICEF” expressed its deep concern about the injury of a number of children during the clashes that took place between the security forces and the demonstrators in Tripoli.

UNICEF condemned all acts of violence that affect children, as no child should be pushed to participate in, witness, or target acts of violence, calling for upholding the right of every child and adolescent to safety and protection be everyone’s responsibility.

The Lebanese “Al-Nashra” website quoted the representative of “UNICEF” in Lebanon, Yuki Mokuo, as saying, “The ongoing confrontations between the security forces and the demonstrators in Tripoli are causing unacceptable losses among children, and according to the emergency rooms, at least 70 children were injured during these confrontations.” this week”. Moco noted that it is our collective responsibility to ensure that no child is dragged into the world of adults where he is exposed to forms of violence, abuse or exploitation.