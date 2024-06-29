Ramallah (Al-Ittihad)

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warned yesterday that the continuing escalation of violence in the West Bank, which leads to the destruction of vital infrastructure, affects the safety and well-being of children. The UN organization added, in a post on its account on the “X” platform, that “children in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and everywhere need peace.” UNICEF said, “The continuing escalation of violence in the West Bank leads to the destruction of vital infrastructure, affecting the safety and well-being of children.” In conjunction with the war on Gaza since October 7, the Israeli army expanded its incursions and operations into the West Bank, leaving 553 Palestinians dead, including 133 children, in addition to about 5,300 wounded, according to official Palestinian sources.