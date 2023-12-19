The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) denounced this Tuesday that the Gaza Strip has become the “most dangerous place in the world” for children as the Israeli Army's offensive against the Palestinian enclave progresses, where More than 19,600 deaths have already been recorded. In statements from the organization's headquarters in Geneva, its spokesperson, James Elder, stressed that during the last 48 hours the Al-Nasser hospital in Yan Yunis has been bombed twice, a center “not only houses a large number of children who had already been injured in attacks on their homes, but also hundreds of women and minors who were seeking safety.

«Where are the children and their families going to go? They are not safe in hospitals. They are not safe in the shelters. And, of course, they are not safe in the so-called 'safe zones,'” he clarified before explaining that these areas lack guarantees. In this sense, he stressed that “under International Humanitarian Law, the place to which people are evacuated must have sufficient resources to survive: medical facilities, food and water.”

Likewise, the UN organization clarified that these areas are only safe “when they are free of bombing.” «Under the current siege conditions it is impossible for these areas to have adequate supplies. I have seen this reality myself,” Elder continued. He described them as “small plots of barren land, street corners or half-built buildings, with no water, no facilities, no shelter from the cold and rain. And without sanitation, something of vital importance.

Diseases



United Nations data indicates that there is currently an average of one toilet for every seven hundred children and families in Gaza. “Relocating families to places where there is no sanitation is forcing tens of thousands of people to resort to buckets or open defecation,” he warned before maintaining that “without water, sanitation or shelter these areas are hotbeds of diseases.”

«Cases of diarrhea among boys and girls exceed 100,000. Those of acute respiratory diseases among adults are above 150,000. Both figures will be much lower than the unfortunate reality. With malnutrition increasing among children in Gaza, diarrheal diseases become deadly,” she said.