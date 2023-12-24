Gaza (Union)

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) warned that the risk of death from hunger “has become real” in Gaza.

UNICEF called for rapid, safe and unhindered access of humanitarian aid to the sector.

She added: “Children and families in the Gaza Strip are now facing violence from the air and deprivation of land, with the possibility that the worst is yet to come.” The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, had confirmed earlier yesterday that 4 out of every 5 of the hungriest people anywhere in the world are in the Gaza Strip.

He continued on the “X” platform: “As the conflict intensifies and the terror increases, we will continue to do our part, and we will not surrender.”

Guterres attached to his tweet a recent report on food security in Gaza, which includes data from the World Food Programme, other United Nations agencies and non-governmental organizations, which shows that the entire population of Gaza, meaning about 2.2 million people, are suffering from a crisis or worse levels of acute food insecurity. .

The report quoted World Food Program Executive Director Cindy McCain as saying: “The World Food Program has been warning of this coming disaster for weeks, and it is tragic that without the safe and consistent access we have called for, the situation is desperate, and no one in Gaza is safe from famine.” .

According to the report's estimates, there is a risk of famine in the Gaza Strip during the next six months, if the current situation, which is characterized by severe conflict and restricted humanitarian access, continues.

He added that “from previous assessments, WFP food security experts have already proven that Gazans have exhausted all their resources, their livelihoods have collapsed, bakeries have been destroyed, shops are empty, and families cannot find food.” Gaza residents told WFP staff They often go entire days without eating, and many adults go hungry so that children can eat.

The health system in Gaza is witnessing a state of widespread collapse, as the Strip's hospitals have been out of service as a result of the war that has been ongoing for more than two months.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, Ashraf Al-Qudra, described the health scene as “tragic” in northern Gaza.