Director of Partnerships at the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Carla Haddad Mardini, said that less than 1% of global multilateral fund investments are used for creative solutions to combat climate change, while only 2.4% of climate financing is directed from multiple major climate funds. Parties to help children, stressing that the climate crisis is a crisis that affects everyone, especially children. In special statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), on the sidelines of her participation in the Conference of the Parties in Dubai, the UN official expressed her optimism about “COP 28”, which is hosted by the UAE, as it will pave the way for “COP 30” in Brazil after two years, especially to save the Amazon region. affected by climate change, calling for the involvement of emerging generations and youth in negotiations in an interactive and participatory manner.

Mardini added that “COP28” strengthened the role of the private sector in confronting the climate crisis, and achieved many important results and initiatives, most notably the Global Climate Fund, and the issue of addressing mitigation and adaptation to the repercussions of climate change, while emphasizing the necessity of investing in adaptation and mitigation as two sides of the same coin, from In order to build climate resilient societies.

She pointed to UNICEF’s support through voluntary contributions from governments and the private sector, in order to achieve sustainable development goals for children around the world, explaining that the total contributions made to UNICEF amounted to $9.3 billion, of which the private sector contributed about $3.1 billion. In order to advance climate action, Mardini stressed the importance of studying issues in a practical way, with sustainability and mobilizing capital to give the private sector the opportunity to move from small and medium enterprises to large projects, noting that the current climate summit in Dubai is a favorable opportunity for a lot of momentum that is happening for the first time. The first is due to the large presence of the private sector, compared to the public sector, which was more dominant in the previous edition, “COP 27” in Sharm El Sheikh.

The Director of Partnerships at UNICEF also stressed the need to mobilize concerned parties and involve the private sector more, and the public sector on a large scale, in order to make a difference and support areas affected by climate change.

