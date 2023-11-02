The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Wednesday, November 1, released a statement regarding the deaths and injuries of children in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the Gaza Strip following Israeli strikes.

“The scenes of carnage taking place in the Jabaliya camp in the Gaza Strip following attacks yesterday and today are horrific,” it said. statement organizations.

Although UNICEF emphasizes that there are no confirmed estimates of the number of casualties among minors, it is already “reported that there are many children among the victims.”

The agency estimates that after 25 days of continuous bombing of the Gaza Strip, more than 3,500 children were killed and more than 6,800 were injured.

“Attacks of this scale on densely populated residential areas can have an indiscriminate effect and are completely unacceptable. Refugees and internally displaced persons are protected by international humanitarian law. Parties to the conflict have a responsibility to protect them from attack,” UNICEF said.

On November 1, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths said that the Israeli attacks on the refugee camp were only the most recent atrocity to befall the population of the Gaza Strip. This statement was made following the visit of the deputy secretary general of the world organization to Israel.

On the same day, the Palestinian radical movement Hamas reported that at least 195 people were killed and 777 injured in attacks on the refugee camp. In addition, after Israeli strikes on the camp, about 120 people are missing.

IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus confirmed the attack on October 31. According to him, this was necessary to kill the commander of the Central Jabaliya battalion, Ibrahim Biari. CNN reported, citing the Israeli military, that he had been eliminated.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and also invaded border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinians intend to return the borders between the two countries that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible exchange of territories. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these terms.