Since 2005, at least 120,000 children around the world have been killed or maimed as a result of conflict. It is one of the figures presented by UNICEF this Monday in a new report. The organization called on governments to act to enforce international laws that protect children, to demand justice for these crimes and to provide more funding for child protection programs.

According to UNICEF, between 2005 and 2022, the United Nations verified 315,000 grave violations committed against children in conflict zones. In 2005, the organization started a surveillance system in more than 30 conflict sites in Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America.

These violations include, in the worst case, the death of the child, but also mutilation, kidnapping, sexual violence or recruitment by armed groups.

UNICEF © FRANCE24

On the other hand, there were more than 16,000 attacks against schools and hospitals, and more than 22,000 cases of children who have not been able to access humanitarian aid. In addition, millions of children have been displaced from their homes due to the consequences of conflicts, which affects their stability.

“All war is ultimately a war against children (…) exposure to conflict leaves catastrophic and indelible scars on children,” said Catherine Russell, UNICEF Executive Director.

According to Russell, the international response is insufficient, since many tragedies are foreseeable, but they still take place.

taking advantage of that the Conference for the Protection of Children in Armed Conflict, is held in Oslo this Monday and Tuesday, Russell called on world leaders to commit to enforcing international standards that protect children in conflict zones. Those include protecting hospitals and schools, ending the recruitment of children and ending the use of explosive weapons in populated areas.

More than half of the Syrian minors do not know another reality beyond the war. AP – Hussein Malla

It also called on states to work to hold perpetrators of child rights violations accountable.

“It is the responsibility of all of us to ensure that children do not pay the price for wars waged by adults, and to work concretely, through ambitious measures, to strengthen protection for some of the world’s most vulnerable children,” said Catherine Russell. .

Finally, the director of UNICEF called for an effort on the financing of the programs of the organizations that fight to protect children in war zones.

More than 1,000 million dollars would be required by 2024 for defense programs for these minors. This figure would rise to 1.37 billion dollars by 2026. Among the services offered by the organization are family reunification, mental health support and the prevention of recruitment by armed groups.

With EFE and UNICEF