Shorouk Awad (Dubai)

Engineer Ahmed Al-Mutawa, UNICEF ambassador at the Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP28), confirmed that the UAE and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have achieved many achievements regarding climate change, the most notable of which is enabling UNICEF’s male and female ambassadors on climate change to the conference to In order to represent their peers and invest in them, and provide them with opportunities in local and international forums to make the voices of children and adolescents heard in the UAE.

In an interview with Al-Ittihad, Al-Mutawa pointed out the most important reasons for the UAE’s keenness to involve Emirati youth in the activities of the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which the country is hosting during the period from November 30 to December 12 in “Expo Dubai” city aims to enhance environmental awareness, as the UAE seeks to raise the level of awareness of environmental issues and climate change among young people to motivate them to participate effectively, take measures to reduce their impacts, and prepare future leaders by giving young people the opportunity to participate in the conference, which… Contributes to developing future environmental leaders in the country.

He added: Among the reasons are also to enhance innovation and solutions by empowering young people to provide new ideas and solutions to the problems of climate change, and strengthening the state’s role as a major regional player in the field of climate change by involving young people in the “COP28” discussions, strengthening partnership and cooperation with the international community and contributing to efforts to combat it. Climate change by encouraging youth participation in the conference.

Awareness workshops

Regarding the nature of his participation in “COP28,” he said: We are working to provide awareness workshops for adolescents and children in the field of climate change and the environment, in light of the issues that will be focused on, which include supporting the achievement of the four pillars of the conference’s action plan, which is to accelerate the achievement of an orderly, just, and responsible transition in the energy sector. , Developing climate financing mechanisms, focusing on preserving people and life, improving livelihoods, and supporting all of these previous pillars by fully including everyone.

He said that, as an ambassador for UNICEF at COP28, there are several issues that occupy his mind and make him committed to achieving improvements in the field of sustainability and climate change, the most important of which are: working to preserve global natural resources, contributing to preserving the environment and biodiversity, and encouraging young people to participate. And influencing issues of sustainability and water through education and providing support, as well as highlighting the impact of sustainability issues on children and their rights, also searching for innovative technical solutions to improve energy, water and sustainability management, and enhancing cooperation between countries and institutions to address issues of sustainability and water insecurity.

Regarding his most prominent expectations for the outcomes of the conference, he pointed out that the participation of the youth of the Emirates and countries of the world is a vital and important element, as they represent the coming generations and are the ones who will face the challenges of climate change and water in the future, especially since this group possesses new ideas, energy and enthusiasm for environmental issues, as encouraging them to participate Interaction at “COP28” can contribute to directing the agenda towards more sustainable solutions, and the youth of countries around the world can also convey important messages to their communities about sustainability and the importance of preserving water resources, in addition to the ability of young people to put pressure on leaders and take serious measures in the field of climate change and sustainability. By directing their messages and demands, which contributes to inspiring them to take more decisive steps.

Carbon emissions

Al-Mutawa added that he hopes that the conference will lead to the signing of strong international agreements that strengthen the commitment to reducing carbon emissions, thus enhancing sustainability, and allocating sufficient funding to support sustainability projects and improve water management, and also raise awareness about climate change and water issues and the need to move effectively, and enhance cooperation between countries to address them. Sustainability issues comprehensively, in addition to taking concrete steps towards achieving sustainability goals and effectively facing future challenges.