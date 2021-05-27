The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the maker of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, has agreed with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on the supply of 220 million doses, once the World Health Organization (WHO) authorizes its application.

In a statement, the RDIF, which stressed that it expects the WHO decision to arrive “shortly”, detailed that that amount of vaccines will be enough to immunize 110 million people.

“The vaccine supply agreement will expand access to help meet the demand for vaccines around the world,” he added.

The executive director of the agency, Kiril Dimitriev, has declared himself “proud” to collaborate with UNICEF to achieve “broad and equitable” access to vaccines against COVID-19 in all countries.

“The vaccination is the best way to beat the pandemic, help people feel safe, restore the economy and return to normal life, “he said.

In addition, the manufacturer of Sputnik V specified that it is in talks with the Gavi alliance to include the vaccine in the catalog of immunizers of the COVAX mechanism, sponsored by the WHO.

The objective of the initiative is to try to put end the most acute stage of the pandemic by the end of 2021.

Source: agencies