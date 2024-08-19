Amman (Agencies)

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warned in a statement yesterday that at least 77 million children and adolescents in the Middle East and North Africa region suffer from some form of malnutrition due to crises, stressing that this is a shocking statistic.

The organization said that at least 77 million children, or 1 in 3, in the Middle East and North Africa region suffer from some form of malnutrition. It added that 55 million children in the region are overweight or obese, with these forms of malnutrition rising among school-age children in all 20 countries in the region.

Also, one in three school-age children and adolescents is overweight or obese, while another 24 million children suffer from malnutrition, including stunting, wasting and thinness.

She pointed out that despite progress in reducing the prevalence of stunting (low height) in the past two decades, “the problem remains widespread, affecting 10 million children under the age of 5 in the region.”

She considered that malnutrition in the Middle East and North Africa region constitutes a major challenge, as it occurs against a complex backdrop of ongoing crises, political instability, climate shocks and rising food prices.

From crises caused by crises such as hunger and child wasting in Sudan and Yemen, to the double burden of child stunting and overweight in Egypt or Libya, each unique context requires a tailored response that focuses on the forms of malnutrition in that particular context and their underlying causes. “Only one-third of young children receive the nutritious foods they need to grow, develop and thrive,” said Adele Khodr, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa. “This is a shocking statistic in 2024 and risks getting worse as conflicts, crises and other challenges persist in our region.”

UNICEF urged governments in the region to prioritize nutrition in their national development plans, policies and budgets.

Conflict, economic turmoil and climate hampered efforts to reduce hunger last year, affecting about 9 percent of the world’s population, UN agencies said last month.

It estimated in a report that about 733 million people faced hunger in 2023, a level that has remained stable for three years after a sharp rise in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Moderate or severe food insecurity, which forces people to occasionally skip meals, affected 2.33 billion people last year, or nearly 29% of the world’s population.