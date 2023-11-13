In South Asia has the highest number of children suffering from water scarcity in the world. In total there are 347 million, as an analysis published on Monday by the UN children’s fund UNICEF shows. More than a quarter of all children lived in the world’s most populous region. At the same time, there is only four percent of the world’s water there.

“Safe water is a basic human right, but millions of children in South Asia do not have enough to drink in a region plagued by floods, drought and other extreme weather events increasingly driven by climate change,” said the region’s UNICEF -Chief, Sanjay Wijesekera.

The most populous country in South Asia is India with more than 1.4 billion inhabitants. Pakistan has more than 230 million people and Bangladesh has about 170 million people.

Appeal: take water scarcity seriously

Ahead of the UN climate conference in Dubai later this month, Unicef ​​is calling on the international community to take steps to ensure a livable planet for children. Water scarcity affects the well-being and growth of children, creates food insecurity, malnutrition and diseases such as diarrhea. Water shortages also affect agriculture, industry and economic growth. And when farming families are doing poorly, children are more likely to be forced into child labor, it was said.

But there is also positive news: According to UNICEF forecasts, access to drinking water in South Asia is likely to continue to improve rapidly in the coming years.