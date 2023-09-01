Aden (Al Ittihad)

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) announced that 342 Yemeni children died of measles during the six months of this year. The organization said, in a report, that “28,063 suspected cases of measles and rubella were monitored among children in Yemen during the first half of this year.”

She added that 1,554 cases of measles were confirmed by the laboratory, revealing that 342 deaths from measles and rubella were monitored during the same period. In its report, UNICEF expressed its concern about the continued spread of measles in the northern regions of Yemen “under the control of the Houthis,” calling for the implementation of vaccination campaigns to combat the disease.

The organization stated that it continues to provide medical support to basic health facilities in Yemen, in addition to supporting vaccination campaigns against diseases.

UN organizations have previously accused the Houthi group of banning vaccination campaigns in areas under its control, which has caused the spread of diseases.

Yemen suffers from a sharp deterioration in the health sector, which led to the spread of epidemics and diseases in various governorates, as a result of the repercussions of the war that has been going on for nearly nine years.