Aden (Union)

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) announced yesterday that 180,000 people have been affected by floods in Yemen since the beginning of August, indicating that there is an urgent need for $4.9 million to expand the scope of the emergency response.

The organization said in a statement: “The rains and catastrophic floods in Yemen continue to exacerbate the suffering of families suffering from the effects and repercussions of poverty, hunger and the ongoing conflict.”

The statement indicated that “the heavy seasonal rains led to exceptional flash floods in Yemen, causing destruction and devastation in different parts of the country, and the governorates of Hodeidah, Hajjah, Saada and Taiz were among the most affected governorates.”

He added: “The floods have swept away homes, shelters and property, and since the beginning of August, more than 180,000 people have been affected, and about 50,000 people have been displaced in Al Hudaydah Governorate alone, a number that is likely to rise in the coming days.”

He continued: “The United Nations Population Fund, the United Nations Children’s Fund and the World Food Programme continue to provide life-saving assistance to the most affected individuals through the United Nations Rapid Response Mechanism.”

He added: “With heavy rains expected to continue into September, $4.9 million is urgently needed to scale up and expand the emergency response.”

According to the statement: “Within 72 hours of the onset of the floods, more than 80,000 people in the affected governorates received emergency relief through rapid response mechanism kits, which include ready-to-eat food, hygiene supplies and dignity kits, as these materials provide a type of immediate relief from the difficulties resulting from these catastrophic events.”

Since the beginning of August, the amount of heavy rain has increased in several governorates in Yemen, causing floods and torrents that have left 57 dead, in addition to severe material damage, according to UN and government reports.