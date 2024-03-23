Aden (Al-Ittihad)

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) announced that 17 million and 400,000 Yemenis need assistance to obtain water.

This came in a publication by the United Nations on the “X” platform on the occasion of “World Water Day”, corresponding to March 22 of each year.

The organization said: “17 million and 400 thousand people in Yemen, half of them children, need assistance to obtain water and sanitation services.”

She added: “We need to unite efforts to achieve the sixth goal of the Sustainable Development Goals, which is to ensure the availability of water and its sustainable management for all.”

The “Sustainable Development Goals” are a global call to action to eradicate poverty, preserve the Earth, and improve living conditions everywhere.

All 17 goals were adopted by UN member states in 2015, as part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which set a 15-year plan to achieve these goals.

The Yemeni government held the Houthi group fully responsible for the difficult living conditions experienced by the Yemenis, whether in the kidnapped capital, Sanaa, and the rest of the areas forcefully under its control, or in the liberated areas.

Muammar Al-Eryani, the Yemeni Minister of Information, explained that the difficult economic and living conditions that the Yemenis are experiencing are the result of the war conditions left behind by the Houthi coup, the plundering of the public treasury and cash reserves, the halting of the payment of employee salaries for 9 years, and the destruction of livelihoods and a decent life.

Al-Eryani pointed out that the Houthi group has begun waging an economic war against the government to prevent it from being able to pay the salaries of state employees in the liberated areas, pointing out that the group is placing millions of Yemenis subject to poverty, hunger, fear and disease, and is besieging 4 million, the majority of whom are women and children, in Taiz Governorate. In addition to the dismemberment of Yemen.

Al-Eryani called on the international community to work on a coordinated response to confront the Houthi group, by drying up its financial, political and media sources, and to move in a parallel path to provide real support to the Presidential Command Council and the government in the “political, economic and military” aspects to restore the state and impose security and stability on the entire Yemeni territory.

In a related development, a fire broke out on board an oil tanker flying the Panama flag after it was hit by a projectile of unknown origin off Yemen yesterday, in the latest attack on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

The British maritime security company Ambrey said that the incident occurred 23 nautical miles northwest of the Yemeni city of Mokha.

The British Maritime Trade Operations Authority also reported the incident, noting that the tanker's crew succeeded in extinguishing the fire.

The authority added in a memorandum, “We received notification of the safety of the ship and its crew, and the ship continues on its way to its next stop.”

Ambrey said that the tanker was registered in the name of the British Union Maritime Limited in 2019 before its registration details, including the name and its operator, were changed last month.

Ambre added in a statement that the tanker continued its journey towards New Mangalore, India.

Meanwhile, a joint team from the General Authority for Maritime Affairs and the Environment Public Authority visited this morning the site of the shipwreck of the Rubimar ship in the international shipping lane in the Red Sea.

The joint team took samples from several distances around the ship to examine them and determine the extent of the fertilizer leakage on the ship, estimated at 41 thousand tons.

The sinking of the ship “Rubimar”, which was targeted by the Houthis last February, which led to its sinking in the international shipping lane in the Red Sea, raised fears of large quantities of fertilizers leaking into the seawater, which would lead to an environmental catastrophe.