UNICEF: 10,000 children in Gaza will face life-threatening malnutrition in the coming weeks

UNICEF warns that at least 10,000 children under the age of five in Gaza will suffer from “the most life-threatening form of malnutrition” in the coming weeks. The children's fund reports this United Nations in a statement.

The organization bases these figures on a report from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) that was released on Thursday. It states that all children under the age of five in the Gaza Strip, which number approximately 335,000, are at high risk of severe malnutrition. Unicef ​​estimates that 10,000 of these will become severely malnourished in the coming weeks.

UNICEF also raises concerns about the health of more than 155,000 pregnant and breastfeeding Palestinian women, and about the situation of more than 135,000 children under the age of two. “We need the rehabilitation of critical infrastructure, including hospitals, so that young children and pregnant women can safely access life-saving treatment and care,” the statement said.