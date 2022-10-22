In the West African country of Nigeria, more than 1.5 million children are threatened by disease, starvation and drowning as a result of flooding caused by climate change. All together, more than 2.5 million people are in need of humanitarian aid, UNICEF, the United Nations Children’s Fund, warns Friday. The organization is talking about the worst flooding of the past ten years.

