In the West African country of Nigeria, more than 1.5 million children are threatened by disease, starvation and drowning as a result of flooding caused by climate change. All together, more than 2.5 million people are in need of humanitarian aid, UNICEF, the United Nations Children’s Fund, warns Friday. The organization is talking about the worst flooding of the past ten years.
#UNICEF #million #children #threatened #Nigeria #floods
Zero abstention in the Northeast would not have avoided 2nd round
Even though all voters Northeast had attended the polls in the 1st round, this would not have been enough for...
Leave a Reply