No vaccination without syringe. Unicef ​​wants to store and pre-position one billion syringes by the end of 2021 to be able to quickly launch massive immunization campaigns as soon as vaccines against Covid-19 become available. “Vaccinating the world against Covid-19 will soon be one of the most gigantic tasks in human history, and we will have to move forward as quickly as vaccines can be produced”, said Monday Henrietta Fore, executive director of the United Nations Children’s Fund, quoted in a statement.

“In order to be able to go fast, later, we have to go fast now and by the end of the year we will already have more than half a billion syringes pre-positioned where they can be deployed quickly and at the best. cost”, has explained Henrietta Fore. The 520 million syringes that the organization already wants to store by the end of 2020, put end to end, “enough to go around the world once and a half”, she added to give an idea of ​​the scale of the task.

For the time being, no vaccine against Covid-19, which has killed more than 1.1 million people since the start of the epidemic at the end of 2019, is not operational. Nearly 200 are in different phases of development and testing and a dozen are in the last phase of the process before an assessment and possible authorization by health authorities, according to figures from the World Health Organization.

The funds necessary for the syringes but also the five million boxes to be able to safely dispose of the used syringes come from Gavi, the Alliance for vaccines, which is a collaboration between public authorities, foundations, international organizations and businesses. Unicef ​​- the world’s largest buyer of vaccines – is responsible for coordinating the supply. With the WHO, Unicef ​​has also started to map the existing means to ensure the continuity of the cold chain, vaccines being sensitive to heat.