The fate and care of these minors have been the subject of heated debate since the chopper attack perpetrated in front of the ex-locals of “Charlie Hebdo”.

The UN agency for children, Unicef, denounced Thursday, October 1 the stigmatization of unaccompanied foreign minors in France, whose fate and care have been the subject of heated debate since the the chopper attack perpetrated last Friday in front of the former Charlie hebdo. “Problematic situations or cases that have become in the media must not be used to generalize the subject and stigmatize unaccompanied minors”, she denounces.

The person suspected of being behind the attack, a 25-year-old Pakistani national, indicted and imprisoned for “attempted assassinations in connection with a terrorist enterprise”, was initially known under an identity giving her 18 years and had just come out of a support of nearly three years by the Social assistance to the children as “unaccompanied minor”.

After the attack, many voices on the right and on the far right called for a turn of the screw on access to this very protective status, like the president of the National Rally Marine Le Pen, who called for what these young people are “repatriated to their country of origin”.

“We are particularly worried about the rise of such talk about particularly vulnerable and vulnerable children. We must react responsibly to ensure the protection to which they are entitled.”, says Sébastien Lyon, general manager of Unicef ​​in France.



Unaccompanied minors are first and foremost children who have the right to protection, whatever their origin.Unicef

According to an estimate from the Assembly of French Departments, around 40,000 unaccompanied foreign minors are currently supported under Social Assistance for Children (ASE). For the year 2019, more than 16,000 minors were entrusted to the ASE by court decision.